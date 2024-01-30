Raymond James & Associates Grows Stake in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 43.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 63,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGBD stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.07 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $42.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.63%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

