Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) by 104.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,370 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Piedmont Lithium worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Piedmont Lithium by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,038 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,934 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 0.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,352 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 2.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,455 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,637 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

NASDAQ:PLL opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $76.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mineral exploration company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $47.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

