Raymond James Begins Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Equities research analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRWD. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.61.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $300.67 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $100.74 and a 52-week high of $307.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.03. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,010.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,376,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at $170,640,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

