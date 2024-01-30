Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes $292,000 Position in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AESI. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $674,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AESI opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 95.51%. The firm had revenue of $157.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.44 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

