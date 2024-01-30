Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post earnings of $4.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RGA stock opened at $171.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.73. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $172.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.70.

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 102.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 18.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,995,000 after purchasing an additional 33,629 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 27,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

