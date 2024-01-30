Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for RF Industries, Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of RF Industries in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for RF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for RF Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of RFIL stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in RF Industries by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

