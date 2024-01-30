Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Allstate Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allstate in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allstate’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.75 EPS.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share.
Shares of Allstate stock opened at $156.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.28. The company has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Allstate has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $159.60.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -44.89%.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
