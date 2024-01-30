Research Analysts Set Expectations for Imperial Oil Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a research note issued on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department expects that the energy company will post earnings of $5.80 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.2 %

Imperial Oil stock opened at $57.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.47. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 22.23%.

Institutional Trading of Imperial Oil

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 3.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,557,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,758,993,000 after buying an additional 1,001,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 109,916 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 114.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,371,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,671 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 27.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,737,291 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,591,000 after purchasing an additional 589,017 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,456 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.