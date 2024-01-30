Research Analysts Set Expectations for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:LAAC)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report issued on Monday, January 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

NYSE LAAC opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.43, a quick ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.46 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

