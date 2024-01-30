Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.56

Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

Resonac Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.53 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.47.

Get Resonac alerts:

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. Resonac had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resonac Holdings Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resonac

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resonac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.