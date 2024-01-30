Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.29% of ManpowerGroup worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,622,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,581,000 after buying an additional 373,473 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $1,019,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.60. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.35 and a twelve month high of $92.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.59%.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,246.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAN

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.