Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $11.19 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $437,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the third quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.5% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 26,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,653,000 after buying an additional 62,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.4% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE HCA opened at $286.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.18 and its 200-day moving average is $261.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65.
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.
