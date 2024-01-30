Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.10 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Shares of PSX opened at $139.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.78 and a 200 day moving average of $119.50. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $140.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

