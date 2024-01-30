Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,401 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.18% of Polaris worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PII. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 71.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Polaris by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Polaris by 30.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Polaris by 526.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 536.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Polaris from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Polaris from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.30.

NYSE PII opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.88.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

