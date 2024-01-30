Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,202 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of UGI worth $11,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UGI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in UGI by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

UGI Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. UGI had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. UGI’s payout ratio is -20.89%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

