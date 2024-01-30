Reviewing African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR) & Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.5% of African Agriculture shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of African Agriculture shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

African Agriculture has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score African Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Thumb Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for African Agriculture and Green Thumb Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Green Thumb Industries has a consensus target price of $37.30, indicating a potential upside of 184.30%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than African Agriculture.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares African Agriculture and Green Thumb Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio African Agriculture N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A Green Thumb Industries $1.02 billion 2.71 $11.98 million ($0.08) -164.00

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than African Agriculture.

Profitability

This table compares African Agriculture and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets African Agriculture N/A N/A -12.91% Green Thumb Industries -1.76% 2.64% 1.80%

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats African Agriculture on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About African Agriculture

African Agriculture Holdings Inc., a food security company, engages in operating a commercial-scale alfalfa farm on the African continent. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

