Reviewing U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and Kinross Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A N/A Kinross Gold 5.83% 8.43% 4.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and Kinross Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kinross Gold $3.46 billion 1.98 -$605.20 million $0.20 27.88

Institutional & Insider Ownership

U.S. GoldMining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kinross Gold.

49.8% of Kinross Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for U.S. GoldMining and Kinross Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kinross Gold 2 2 4 0 2.25

U.S. GoldMining currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 301.40%. Kinross Gold has a consensus price target of $5.84, suggesting a potential upside of 4.68%. Given U.S. GoldMining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe U.S. GoldMining is more favorable than Kinross Gold.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats U.S. GoldMining on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Whistler project, a gold-copper exploration project covering 17,159 Ha located in the Yentna mining district, Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Anchorage, Alaska. U.S. GoldMining Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GoldMining Inc.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. Kinross Gold Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

