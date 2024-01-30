Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.44. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REXR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $1,157,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.