Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.70

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.70 and traded as high as C$35.11. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$35.00, with a volume of 1,804 shares traded.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$383.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.78.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

