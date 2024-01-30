Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $343,069.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,786,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,914,445.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $343,069.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,786,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,914,445.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $154,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,671,049. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.52.

Roblox Trading Up 1.9 %

RBLX opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

