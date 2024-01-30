Rocket Companies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 21,733 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 135% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,265 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.75 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of RKT opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $7.17 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of -60.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 658.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

