Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Rockwell Automation worth $46,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $304.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $295.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.98. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.19 and a twelve month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROK. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.31.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,353,813.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

