Rogers Communications (RCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.99 per share for the quarter.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.06 billion.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

