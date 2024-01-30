Roth Capital Weighs in on Plug Power Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($1.63) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.60). The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PLUG. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Northland Securities lowered Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Plug Power from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.57.

PLUG opened at $3.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.65. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $18.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,176,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Plug Power by 128,905.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $176,165,000 after buying an additional 16,942,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Plug Power by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,369,000 after buying an additional 10,378,912 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,420,000 after buying an additional 4,903,697 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,496,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

