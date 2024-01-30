Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.56 Per Share (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.55. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $6.62 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RCL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.79.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $127.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 2.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $130.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.37.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,507 shares of company stock valued at $76,012,718 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

