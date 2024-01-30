Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 274.7 days.
Russel Metals Price Performance
Shares of RUSMF stock opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $34.31.
About Russel Metals
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Russel Metals
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.