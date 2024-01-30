Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 274.7 days.

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of RUSMF stock opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.21. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $34.31.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

