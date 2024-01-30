RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RXO were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the second quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of RXO by 9.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RXO by 39.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,810,000 after acquiring an additional 635,109 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO in the second quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of RXO by 47.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 30,580 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RXO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Vertical Research lowered shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

RXO opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,224.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20. RXO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.88 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RXO, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christine S. Breves purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $138,265.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine S. Breves purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at $138,265.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $1,967,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,845,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,668,408.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 205,948 shares of company stock worth $4,013,364. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

