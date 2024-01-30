Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.3% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Ryanair Trading Up 2.6 %

Ryanair stock opened at $133.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $86.36 and a one year high of $136.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.60.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 34.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Ryanair’s payout ratio is 6.64%.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

