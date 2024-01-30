Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share.

RHP has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $111.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $77.18 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth $44,566,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,908,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,155,000 after buying an additional 464,016 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $32,747,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,323,000 after buying an additional 384,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after acquiring an additional 336,493 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 764,614 shares in the company, valued at $73,953,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 764,614 shares in the company, valued at $73,953,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 114.58%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

