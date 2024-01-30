Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Short Interest Up 17.1% in January

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 712,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safe Bulkers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

Shares of SB opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $455.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.90. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $4.30.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $58.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.20 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 514.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 488,221 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 29,945 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,631 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 46,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 46 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4.6 million deadweight tons.

Further Reading

