Safestay (LON:SSTY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.13

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.13 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 23 ($0.29). Safestay shares last traded at GBX 24 ($0.31), with a volume of 49,277 shares changing hands.

Safestay Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.66. The firm has a market cap of £14.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2,400.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 24.08.

About Safestay

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties, as well as owns and operates hotels. It also provides ancillary goods and services, such as food and beverage, and merchandise.

