Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 32.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,135,000 after acquiring an additional 173,482 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 17.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,125,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,712,000 after acquiring an additional 165,883 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,809,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,806,000 after acquiring an additional 135,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,153,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,500,000 after purchasing an additional 71,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 56,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SAFT opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.56. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.78 and a one year high of $88.65.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $229.36 million for the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.62%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Articles

