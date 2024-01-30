Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,400 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 343,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 96.7 days.

Safran Trading Up 0.9 %

Safran stock opened at $189.55 on Tuesday. Safran has a 1-year low of $133.88 and a 1-year high of $189.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.21 and a 200-day moving average of $166.84.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

