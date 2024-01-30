Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,400 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 343,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 96.7 days.
Safran Trading Up 0.9 %
Safran stock opened at $189.55 on Tuesday. Safran has a 1-year low of $133.88 and a 1-year high of $189.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.21 and a 200-day moving average of $166.84.
About Safran
