Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina updated its Q2 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Sanmina has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,732,000 after acquiring an additional 705,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,048,000 after acquiring an additional 40,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,400,000 after acquiring an additional 67,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sanmina by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

