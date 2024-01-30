Sanofi (SNY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) will post its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Sanofi to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. On average, analysts expect Sanofi to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

