SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP by 121.0% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in SAP by 30.8% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SAP by 4.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,694,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SAP by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in SAP by 13.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $176.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.59. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $112.57 and a 1-year high of $176.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

