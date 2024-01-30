Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,627 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 109.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,259,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 116,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,413.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,770,000 after purchasing an additional 232,856 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Payments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,849,000 after purchasing an additional 116,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.56.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GPN opened at $135.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $138.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

