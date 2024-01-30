Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,732 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 26,467 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on RIO. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO stock opened at $71.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $79.74.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

