Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,982,000 after purchasing an additional 74,821 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $405,697,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $242.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.84 and a 200-day moving average of $206.02. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $243.53. The firm has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MAR. HSBC started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

