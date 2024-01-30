Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ opened at $47.69 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21.

In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

