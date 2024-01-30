Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.94.

Shares of DFS opened at $106.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.34. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

