Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.34 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 47,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,254,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $165,414,000 after buying an additional 27,775 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 107,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,197,000 after buying an additional 23,511 shares during the period. Finally, Ardent Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $154.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.58 and a 200-day moving average of $135.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $155.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,209 shares of company stock worth $25,918,682. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.