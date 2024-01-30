Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Invests $407,000 in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,887,000. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $47,706,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $34,301,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter worth about $27,191,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $14,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 70,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.01 per share, for a total transaction of $5,217,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,422,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,462,102.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Zachary Winick sold 400 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $30,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,126.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 70,500 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.01 per share, for a total transaction of $5,217,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,422,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,462,102.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 516,423 shares of company stock worth $37,390,652 and have sold 2,608 shares worth $215,112. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howard Hughes stock opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.35. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.42 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $268.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.43 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 45.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

