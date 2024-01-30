Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.89. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $31.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In related news, Director Mary Anne Callahan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

