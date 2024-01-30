Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.82

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and traded as high as $22.79. Sekisui House shares last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 14,251 shares traded.

Sekisui House Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter.

Sekisui House Company Profile

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

