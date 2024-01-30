Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 114.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,760 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Sempra worth $46,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra by 119.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Sempra Stock Up 0.8 %

Sempra stock opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.09. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $81.33.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

