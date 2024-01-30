Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) and Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Free Report) and Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Senti Biosciences has a beta of 3.11, meaning that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.88, meaning that its stock price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Senti Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senti Biosciences -2,692.82% -63.39% -43.10% Fusion Pharmaceuticals -4,136.55% -48.42% -36.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Senti Biosciences and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Senti Biosciences and Fusion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senti Biosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 1 3.13

Senti Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 747.46%. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $13.80, indicating a potential upside of 20.00%. Given Senti Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Senti Biosciences is more favorable than Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Senti Biosciences and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senti Biosciences $4.29 million 4.90 -$58.21 million ($1.60) -0.30 Fusion Pharmaceuticals $1.46 million 570.35 -$87.61 million ($1.63) -7.06

Senti Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Pharmaceuticals. Fusion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Senti Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Senti Biosciences beats Fusion Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senti Biosciences

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate cancer cells while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301A for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer/CRC cells. In addition, the company develops Tumor-Associated Antigen and Protective Antigen Paired Discovery Platform to select and validate NOT GATE antigen candidates and identify tumor-associated antigens in cancer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celest Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co. Ltd for the clinical development of SENTI-301A to treat solid tumors. Senti Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it develops FPI-1966 for the treatment of multiple cancers, including colorectal, ovarian, bladder, and head and neck cancers. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca UK Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize alpha-emitting radiopharmaceuticals and combination therapies for the treatment of cancer. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

