Shaun Bunn Acquires 100,000 Shares of Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE) Stock

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Free Report) insider Shaun Bunn bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,712.94).

Empire Metals Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of LON:EEE opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.13) on Tuesday. Empire Metals Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 13.80 ($0.18). The stock has a market cap of £60.02 million, a P/E ratio of -167.50 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.56.

About Empire Metals

Empire Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of properties in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Austria. The company mainly explores for copper, gold, and other high-value minerals. principal property is 75% owned the Eclipse-Gindalbie Project located to the north of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and holds 70% interest in the Pitfield Project comprising four granted exploration licenses covering 1,042 square kilometers located to the north of Perth, Western Australia.

