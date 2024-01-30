Shaun Bunn Acquires 100,000 Shares of Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE) Stock

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Free Report) insider Shaun Bunn bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,712.94).
Empire Metals Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of LON:EEE opened at GBX 10.50 ($0.13) on Tuesday. Empire Metals Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 13.80 ($0.18). The stock has a market cap of £60.02 million, a P/E ratio of -167.50 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.56.
About Empire Metals
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Empire Metals
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Empire Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.