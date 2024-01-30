Shell (SHEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Shell to post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Shell to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SHEL opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $2,090,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

