Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 13.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 63.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 8.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Shopify by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.28.

NYSE SHOP opened at $83.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.81. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $107.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.81 and a beta of 2.28.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

